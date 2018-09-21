SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Police say five people, including an 8-year-old girl, have been shot during a memorial service in upstate New York.

Syracuse Police Chief Frank Fowler says the shooting happened about 9 p.m. Thursday on Midland Avenue. He says ages of the male and female victims range between 8 and 35 years old.

The Syracuse Post-Stand (https://bit.ly/2NtGqOf ) reports that witnesses say they saw two to three possible shooters and heard at least 10 shots. Police have not confirmed the number of shooters or revealed a possible motive.

Fowler says this “very tragic event” deserves closure and asked anyone with information to assist the investigation.

Neighbors told police about 50 people had gathered outside a house to commemorate the death of a man who had recently died of cancer.

