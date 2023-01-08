Talks continue to avoid nurse strike at 3 NYC hospitals

NEW YORK — With a strike deadline looming, contract negotiations continued Sunday between three New York City hospitals and the union representing nearly 9,000 nurses prepared to walk out on Monday, union officials said.
“We have said always our number one issue is the crisis of staffing, chronic understaffing that harms patient care,” Hagans said.
She said negotiations were resuming for the first time since Thursday with Mount Sinai management. Talks with the other hospitals have been ongoing.
The hospitals have taken steps to prepare for a strike through patient transfers, directing ambulances elsewhere and postponing elective surgeries.
In a statement, Mount Sinai said the union’s focus on staffing-to-patient ratios “ignores the progress we have made to attract and hire more new nurses, despite a global shortage of healthcare workers that is impacting hospitals across the country.”