FLORIDA

City commissioner indicted in FBI probe

Tallahassee City Commissioner Scott Charles Maddox (D) and political consultant Janice Paige Carter-Smith were indicted Wednesday on racketeering, bank fraud, bribery and other charges, in the first results to emerge from a years-long federal investigation into corruption in Florida’s capital city.

Both pleaded not guilty in an appearance in federal court Wednesday afternoon, and a trial date was set for Jan. 14, the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper reported. Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) also issued an executive order suspending Maddox from his position on the city commission.

The 44-count indictment made no mention of Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum (D), who fell short last month in his bid to become Florida’s governor. Gillum had said the FBI told him he was not a “focus” of its investigation, although a separate state ethics commission probe revealed details that shadowed his campaign during the final weeks of the race, including that an undercover FBI agent purchased a “Hamilton” ticket for Gillum in 2016.

Maddox had served as mayor and chairman of the Florida Democratic Party, while Carter-Smith was Maddox’s chief of staff and business partner.

Wednesday’s federal grand jury indictment alleges that Maddox and Carter-Smith conspired to run two companies as one, known as Governance, in a far-reaching racketeering scheme.

“The defendants used Maddox’s official position as a City Commissioner to extort money and solicit bribes from companies with business interests in Tallahassee,” the indictment states.

Both individuals also allegedly made false statements to the FBI, defrauded a bank of more than $250,000 and filed false tax returns.

Maddox previously denied any participation in a bribery scheme. Carter-Smith said through an attorney that she expects to be cleared in the case, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

— Felicia Sonmez

CALIFORNIA

Coastal waters dirtied by glut of raw sewage

Millions of gallons of raw sewage has spilled into Mexico’s Tijuana River and is flowing north into California, fouling beaches in San Diego County, where swimmers and surfers were urged to stay out of the ocean.

If the spill that began late Monday continues unabated, it could be the largest since early 2017, when coastal waters were tainted for weeks, the Los Angeles Times reported.

More than 6 million gallons of raw sewage per day has spilled into the river since Monday, authorities said.

The wastewater is supposed to be treated before it is emptied into the river.

In September, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra joined the Port of San Diego and the California cities of Imperial Beach and Chula Vista in suing the Trump administration over sewage spills and other toxic flows coming from Mexico.

The lawsuit seeks to force the U.S. government to upgrade the capacity of pumps in the river and catch basins in nearby canyons.

The systems are intended to divert flows to the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant before the waste reaches beaches.

The U.S. section of the International Boundary and Water Commission said Tuesday that officials in Mexico attributed the leak to a ruptured collector pipe.

— Associated Press