Tampa Bay Rays (84-66, third in AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (64-87, fifth in AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 2:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Rays: Diego Castillo (3-2, 3.24 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Rangers: Yohander Mendez (2-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Rangers have dropped their last three contests. Texas’ lineup has 183 home runs this season, Joey Gallo paces them with 37 homers. The Rays look to preserve a four-game winning streak. Tampa Bay pitchers are holding opponents to just a .227 batting average this season. The Rays won 4-0 in Tuesday’s meeting, Blake Snell earned his 20th win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron is batting .250 with a .317 on-base percentage and .481 slugging percentage in 128 games this season for the Rays. Kevin Kiermaier has three home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .744 over his past 10 games for Tampa Bay. Shin-Soo Choo is hitting .269 with 143 hits and 21 home runs in 139 games this year for the Rangers. Jurickson Profar has three home runs and five RBIs over his past 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .280 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs. Rangers: 3-7, .194 batting average, 4.41 ERA, outscored by 15 runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports