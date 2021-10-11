Smith, 32, of St. Paul, was in a parked SUV when he was shot. The U.S. Marshals Service has said he didn’t comply and “produced a handgun resulting in task force members firing upon the subject.”
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said evidence indicated Smith fired his gun — a handgun and spent cartridge were found inside the car. The Hennepin County medical examiner said Smith died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Smith’s death led to protests in Minneapolis’s Uptown neighborhood, including one in which a woman was killed when a man who was visibly intoxicated drove into a crowd of protesters.
The task force members who shot Smith included a Ramsey County sheriff's deputy and a Hennepin County sheriff's deputy. Their names were not released because they were working undercover.
CALIFORNIA
Huntington Beach reopens after oil spill
Surfers and swimmers returned to the waves Monday at a popular Southern California beach that was shut down for more than a week after an undersea pipeline leaked crude oil into the ocean.
The reopening of Huntington Beach — dubbed “Surf City USA” — came far sooner than many expected after a putrid smell blanketed the coast and blobs of crude began washing ashore.
City and state park officials decided to reopen the shoreline in Huntington Beach after water quality tests revealed no detectable levels of oil-associated toxins in the ocean.
This surf-loving city of 200,000 people and nearby coastal communities have been reeling from the spill. The ocean has been closed, a popular air show canceled, fisheries shuttered and local shops walloped. The environmental impact on sensitive wetland habitats has been less severe than initially feared, but advocates say they’re concerned about the long-term impacts of the spill.
Coast Guard officials said a pipeline owned by Houston-based Amplify Energy that shuttles crude from offshore platforms to the coast leaked at least about 25,000 gallons and no more than 132,000 gallons of crude oil into the ocean.
The spill was confirmed Oct. 2, a day after residents reported a petroleum smell in the area. Officials said the cause remains under investigation. They believe the pipeline was probably damaged by a ship’s anchor several months to a year before it ruptured.
COLORADO
Elk roaming with tire around its neck is freed
Wildlife officials in Colorado said an elusive elk that has been wandering the hills with a car tire around its neck for at least two years has finally been freed of the obstruction.
The 4½ -year-old, 600-pound bull elk was spotted near Pine Junction, southwest of Denver, on Saturday evening and tranquilized, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Officers with the agency had to cut off the elk’s five-point antlers to remove the encumbrance because they couldn’t slice through the steel in the bead of the tire.
Wildlife officers first spotted the elk with the tire around its neck in July 2019 while conducting a population survey for Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep and mountain goats in the Mount Evans Wilderness area.
FLORIDA
32 migrants are found in boat after traffic stop
More than 30 Cuban migrants were found hiding in a go-fast boat during a traffic stop Monday morning in the Florida Keys, officials said.
A Monroe County deputy pulled over a rental truck towing a trailer with a large vessel traveling slower than the speed limit in Marathon, according to a sheriff’s office news release. The deputy noted that none of the three children in the truck were restrained by any type of seat belt or child seat.
During a search, many people were found hiding in the forward v-berth area of the boat, for a total of 32 suspected migrants, officials said. The group included two pregnant women and a 17-year-old.
The driver of the truck, Reidel Garcia-Espino, 29, was arrested and charged with child neglect. The migrants were turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
