FILE - This Feb. 22, 2015, file photo shows buildings and property of Burlington College in Burlington, Vt. Prior to housing the college, the building was home to St. Joseph’s Orphanage. Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, a task force is being launched to investigate abuse allegations at the orphanage, which closed in 1974. The Roman Catholic bishop of Burlington said the diocese will cooperate. (Wilson Ring, File/Associated Press)

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont law enforcement authorities are launching a task force to investigate abuse allegations at the long-closed St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington.

The investigation follows a recent Buzzfeed News article about child abuse at St. Joseph’s, which closed in 1974. The article included allegations of a boy being thrown from a window to his death and regular beatings by nuns.

At a Monday news conference, Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said the investigation would be hard because many of the allegations are so old, but he said it’s important to find the truth.

Investigators want to hear from former St. Joseph’s residents.

The Roman Catholic bishop of Burlington said the diocese will cooperate.

Former resident Louise Piche (pee-SHAY) says no one believed the allegations because they were too horrible.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.