WILMINGTON, Del. — The head of Delaware’s Tatnall School has left abruptly after less than two years in the role.

WDEL-FM reports that the school sent a letter Tuesday announcing Christopher R. Tompkins’ departure “effective immediately.”

School spokeswoman Page McConnel had no comment on the circumstances of the departure. She wouldn’t tell the station whether Tompkins left of his own volition.

The station could not reach Tompkins for comment. He had been appointed to the post in July 2017, after a nationwide search. He previously headed Episcopal Collegiate School in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Perkiomen School in Pennsburg, Pennsylvania.

The letter to the Tatnall community acknowledged several recent personnel changes. The school’s former interim head, Dr. Timothy Burns, will return. The letter thanked Tompkins for his contribution to strengthening the school’s “competitive position.”

___

Information from: WDEL-FM, http://www.wdel.com/

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.