Swift has won 23 AMA’s and has five nominations this year; Jackson holds the record for most wins with 24 trophies. Swift has won more awards at this show than anyone else during this decade.

To celebrate her career, Swift is also expected to hit the stage to perform some of her biggest hits.

Swift, Malone, Ariana Grande, Drake and Halsey are nominated for artist of the year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD