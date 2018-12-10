CINCINNATI — A middle-school music teacher has hit a sour note with a letter warning students against having “Mohawks, Large Afros, or any other outlandish” hairstyles for an upcoming chorus concert performance.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that vocal music teacher Steven Reeve’s letter touched off a social media firestorm, with commenters saying it was targeting black students. The Enquirer reports that Reeves is black.

Students were warned they could be sent home.

Pleasant Run Middle School apologized in a tweet on Saturday. The school said the letter wasn’t approved by the administration and “does not reflect our views at all.”

A message requesting comment was sent Monday to the teacher. The Northwest Local School District in suburban Cincinnati is working on statement.

Reeve’s letter says he’s in his first year at the school.

___

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com

___

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.