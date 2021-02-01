The lesson was meant to show the politics of ancient Mesopotamia and included one scenario that stated, ”A slave stands before you. This slave has disrespected his master by telling him ‘You are not my master’ How will you punish this slave?” It further explained that under Hammurabi’s Code the slave would be put to death.
Principal Rebecca Zahn and Associate Principal Amy Schernecker said the assignment was upsetting to parents and students. They said they will be following up with students about the event and offering services to those who need additional support.
Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, said the assignment was “insensitive” and “totally inappropriate,” especially on the first day of Black History Month.
