Educators rally as a strike against the Los Angeles Unified School District entered its fifth day outside City Hall in Los Angeles Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Clashes over pay, class sizes and support-staff levels in the district led to its first strike in 30 years and prompted the staffing of classrooms with substitute teachers and administrators. (Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — The union representing striking teachers in Los Angeles says the strike will continue into its sixth school day Tuesday regardless of the outcome of negotiations Monday.

The United Teachers Los Angeles said Monday that even if a tentative agreement is reached late in the day, teachers will not report to work until they have ratified the deal.

They say they have a process to inform voting members over a few hours but ratification still takes time.

Teachers in the nation’s second-largest school district walked off the job and onto picket lines Jan. 14 for the first time in 30 years.

The union and LA Unified School District are at odds over issues including salary, class size and support staff.

Schools have stayed open during the strike with a skeleton staff.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.