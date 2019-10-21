The union’s president, Jesse Sharkey, says that while he’s confident that the strike could end this week, the city needs to commit to “new resources” before that happens.
The district announced Monday afternoon that classes will be canceled for a fourth day on Tuesday.
Teachers are demanding a salary increase, smaller class sizes and more librarians, nurses and other support staff.
