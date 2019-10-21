In a news release, officials say a team from the Army Combat Readiness Center at Fort Rucker, Alabama, is investigating.
Fort Stewart officials planned to give an update on the deadly crash during a news conference Monday afternoon.
The Army has not released names of the soldiers who were killed. They were assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team of the Fort Stewart-based 3rd Infantry Division.
Fort Stewart is located in southeast Georgia.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD