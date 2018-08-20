ARDEN, Del. — A team of rescuers have freed a deer from a well in Delaware.

News outlets report that a dog found the young buck trapped in a well on Saturday.

Claymont Fire Capt. Ed Anderson and his crew called in the New Castle County High Angle Response Team, Kent County Large Animal Rescue Team, a veterinarian from the Brandywine Zoo, Delaware Animal Response and tight-space rescue technicians to free the deer from the manmade construct. Other fire crews and animal welfare officers also responded to the scene.

The rescuers tranquilized the deer with a dart, and had him out within 11 minutes. The zoo vet cleared the deer before rescuers left the buck in the woods to recover on his own.

