Historian Andy Verhoff didn’t see his mother for Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year’s. But for Mother’s Day, he drove from his home in Columbus, Ohio, to spend a day in rural Putnam County, Ohio with her, stopping at the first historical marker they’d worked on together. Both mother and son were vaccinated, giving them the confidence to take their masks off — which made it feel like a normal, pre-pandemic day, Verhoff said.