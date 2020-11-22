“We do know there was some sort of altercation, and that’s when the bullets started flying,” Weber said at a news conference Sunday.

The teen’s name has not been released, and authorities didn’t announce charges Sunday. Investigators say they have recovered a firearm.

The mall was closed Saturday, and investigators were at the scene overnight. Shoppers were allowed to return on Sunday, police said.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Report of big wedding

prompts investigation

A Brooklyn synagogue should be investigated over reports that it held a secret wedding with thousands of unmasked guests this month, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday.

“If that happened, it was a blatant disregard of the law,” Cuomo (D) said during a briefing. “It’s illegal. It was also disrespectful of the people of New York.”

The New York Post reported that guests, mostly unmasked, crammed inside the Yetev Lev temple in Williamsburg for the Nov. 8 wedding of Yoel Teitelbaum, a grandson of Satmar Grand Rabbi Aaron Teitelman, in blatant violation of coronavirus restrictions that ban large indoor gatherings. The synagogue has a capacity of 7,000 people.

Organizers kept the wedding secret after state officials canceled an earlier Satmar wedding, the newspaper reported, citing Der Blatt, a Yiddish newspaper.

“If it turns out that because we stopped that wedding the reaction was, ‘Well, we’ll have a secret wedding,’ that would be really shocking and totally deceitful,” Cuomo said. “It’s illegal and the city should do a robust investigation,” he added.

A spokesperson for Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) said the city is investigating.

Businesses and houses of worship that flout bans on large gatherings risk fines of $15,000.

A man who answered the phone at the Yetev Lev synagogue on Sunday said officials there had no comment.

— Associated Press

Scientists probe whale death:The National Park Service said scientists are trying to discover the cause of death of a whale calf belonging to "one of the rarest marine mammals" on Earth after it was found stranded on a beach on North Carolina's Outer Banks. Biologists performed a necropsy on the North Atlantic right whale calf and took DNA samples Saturday. The Park Service at Cape Lookout National Seashore posted news of the whale's death on its Facebook page. Right whales are critically endangered. The Park Service said there are about 360 whales and that five or six calves are born each year.