LAKE RONKONKOMA, N.Y. — A teenager who police say vandalized a stone memorial in New York commemorating a Navy SEAL killed in Afghanistan has been arrested.

Suffolk County police say a 14-year-old boy was arrested early Friday in the vandalism at Lt. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Park in Lake Ronkonkoma on Long Island.

The boy faces a charge of criminal mischief.

Photos show the circular stone slab bearing Murphy’s image shattered into fragments. The park commemorating Murphy was dedicated in 2006. He died in 2005.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he was “appalled and disgusted” by the vandalism. Cuomo says the state will pay to replace the memorial.

Newsday reports that Murphy’s father, Daniel Murphy, said the family was heartbroken by the damage to the memorial.

