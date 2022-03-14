Imirowicz was released on bond, but after her father died of his burns this month she was taken back into custody and charged with homicide, WDIV-TV reported.
She is being held at the Oakland County Jail. Court records show Imirowicz faces a March 21 probable cause hearing.
Authorities say Imirowicz created a dangerous mixture containing drain cleaner last October then throwing it on her father whom she left unconscious and alone at home with burns all over his body.
A neighbor found Imirowicz’s father with chemical burns on his head, torso and extremities. He was taken to a hospital.
Police said they found lye powder on the couch where the father had been found with burns.
The Associated Press left a message Monday seeking comment from Imirowicz’s attorney.