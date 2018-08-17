CHICAGO — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy has died and a 14-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting following a large fight at a basketball game in Chicago.

Police say a crowd gathered Thursday night at Garfield Fieldhouse in Garfield Park for a basketball tournament when a fight broke out inside. Chicago police said in a statement that officers dispersed the crowd when shots were fired outside.

The 15-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL’-mee) says in a tweet that a boy “possibly 11 to 13” years old was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.

Police say the 14-year-old is in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The shooting outside the Chicago Park District facility is under investigation.

