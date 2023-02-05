Teen fatally shot at fair in Florida county known for rodeos

ARCADIA, Fla. — A teenager was fatally shot at a county fair in a rural part of Florida known for its annual rodeos, authorities said Sunday.
No further details were released.
Because of the fatal shooting, the DeSoto County Fair Association closed the midway Sunday and said the only events taking place would be a livestock grooming contest and a Jr. Miss DeSoto County Pageant. The pageant would be limited to contestants, exhibitors and family members, the association said in a statement.
Arcadia is located almost 90 miles (145 kilometers) southeast of Tampa. It is home to the state’s oldest rodeo event, the Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo.