Byers asked Kazakos to release Evans to his parents’ custody with an ankle monitor. Kazakos said that while the juvenile justice system has ankle monitors, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office no longer provides ankle monitors for defendants in adult court. The judge ordered that Evans will remain in custody at a juvenile detention center without bond.
Evans is charged in the Sept. 1 shooting death of William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr. at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem. The newspaper reported that O’Neill has said that the shooting was the culmination of a summer-long dispute between Evans and Miller, but he hasn’t elaborated. The DA also said Evans was shot earlier in the summer but didn’t say what led to that shooting or if anyone was arrested.