A detective said earlier the suspect walked 8 miles (13 kilometers) from his mother’s home to the Biloxi police station with the goal of killing a police officer.
Atkinson was arrested later when an off-duty Biloxi officer spotted him walking along a road in Wiggins. Police say Atkinson’s brother drove him there.
The brother and others face charges for allegedly aiding him.
