Two boys, ages 15 and 17, have denied aggravated murder charges filed against them in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.

According to authorities, the three teenagers approached Detective James Skernivitz’s unmarked car on Sept. 3 and fired rounds that killed Skernivitz and an informant as they prepared for a drug operation. Skernivitz, 53, and Scott Dingess, 50, died at a nearby hospital.

AD

Skernivitz had been sworn in as a member of a federal violent crime task force the day before he was killed.

AD

— Associated Press

ARIZONA

Suspect in courthouse shooting to stay in jail

A man accused of opening fire this week on a security officer outside the federal courthouse in downtown Phoenix has agreed to remain jailed on assault and weapons charges.

James Lee Carr, who made his first court appearance Thursday since his arrest, didn’t seek to be released from jail, though he still could do so later in the case.

His attorney, Dan Cooper, told Magistrate Judge Thomas Ferraro that his client is having serious problems with hallucinations and should be examined by a psychiatrist.

AD

Authorities say Carr, 68, fired three shots Tuesday morning at a security officer who was inspecting a UPS truck before it entered the courthouse grounds.

One round struck the officer in the chest, but he was wearing a bulletproof vest and returned eight shots. Carr was not injured. Officials say the officer was released from the hospital and was recovering at home.

AD

Immediately after the shooting, Carr called his brother and said he was in a park and “wanted to die because he shot the security guard,” according to a criminal complaint. Carr’s brother, son and ex-wife went to the park. His ex-wife took Carr’s guns away and called 911.

— Associated Press

AD

Resident of senior-living facility accused of shooting 3: A man who lives in a senior apartment complex in a small Wisconsin town opened fire on three fellow residents before apparently shooting himself, authorities said Thursday. All four are expected to survive the shooting, which took place Wednesday outside Spring Glen Apartments in Mayville, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said. The 72-year-old suspect allegedly approached two women and a man in the complex's parking lot while wielding a gun, and an argument ensued before the shooting.