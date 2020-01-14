Hickman said there were no signs of foul play. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

Authorities found Dilly’s body Monday night during another search of the neighborhood, a residential area along Lake Erie that is about 40 miles east of Toledo.

They already had looked around the outside of the house, which had been locked and had no signs of a forced entry, Hickman said.

“We had no reason to believe anyone was in the house,” he added.

Investigators went inside the house and found the boy’s coat and glasses on the second floor next to the chimney.

Dilly was last seen on surveillance video leaving for school on the morning of Dec. 20.

Authorities first thought the teen may have run away from home, because his family had said he would sometimes spend a night away from home if he got upset.

Since then, volunteers and authorities searched through nearby neighborhoods along Lake Erie with help from K-9 teams and helicopters.

Police also had asked residents to review their home security footage, hoping that might offer clues about what happened.