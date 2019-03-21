DENVER — A teenager has pleaded guilty to criminal mischief for damaging nearly $100,000 worth of art at the Denver Art Museum.

The district attorney’s office says Jake Siebenlist, of Monument, will repay the museum for the destroyed and damaged artwork as part of the plea agreement he reached with prosecutors Thursday.

The Denver Post reports that Siebenlist also will be banned from the museum until he finishes his probation on March 17, 2022.

Last December, the 18-year-old Siebenlist damaged and destroyed several centuries-old pieces of artwork from China and Mayan civilization. He threw several sculptures and attempted to deface paintings before he was stopped.

The damaged art was valued at $96,900.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com

