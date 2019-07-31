FLINT, Mich. — A teenager is awaiting sentencing after reaching a plea deal on murder charges linked to the 2018 discovery of two bodies found under a door floating in a Michigan river.

The Flint Journal reports 17-year-old Cheveyo I. Molina of Flint this week pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in Genesee County Circuit Court. Prosecutors will drop first-degree murder and other charges under the deal that calls for him to testify against other defendants. Sentencing is Oct. 1.

Police say 32-year-old Rodney Harden Jr. and 19-year-old Tedmundo Meeks, both of Flint, were found July 12, 2018, in the Flint River.

Two other people face charges. Twenty-five-year-old Robert Wheeler faces charges including first-degree murder. Forty-eight-year-old Melinda Kelly is charged with tampering with evidence and being an accessory after the fact.

