The teenager’s idea worked. The secret hand sign led to her rescue and the arrest of James Herbert Brick, 61, around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said.
On Thursday, as Brick and the girl drove through Kentucky on Interstate 75, about 40 miles from the Tennessee border, a motorist behind Brick’s Toyota noticed the girl flashing hand signs and interpreted them as signaling distress, the sheriff’s office said. He called 911, followed Brick and kept updating authorities with information about the teen’s location.
Police learned the girl’s parents had reported her missing more than 48 hours earlier from Asheville, N.C. — 140 miles away, said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, a spokesman for the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. The girl told detectives she had linked up with Brick that day and had since traveled through North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio, where she and Brick allegedly stayed with his relatives. But they took off when Brick’s family realized the girl was underage and had been reported missing, Acciardo said.
After arresting Brick, investigators found images on his phone that showed an underage girl “in a sexual manner,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Brick was charged with two felonies: unlawful imprisonment and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
— Jonathan Edwards
ALASKA
One killed, one hurt in grocery store shooting
A 41-year-old man was fatally shot as he walked out of a grocery store in Alaska, and a suspect is in custody, police said Monday.
Joshua Eric Butcher, 41, who turned himself in to police minutes after the shooting on Sunday has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and was being held at the Fairbanks Correctional Center.
A motive for the shooting has not yet been determined, police said in a statement.
Police received multiple calls reporting a shooting at a Safeway grocery store.
Responding officers found the first victim, the 41-year-old man, unresponsive on the sidewalk.
Additional officers entered the store, where they found a 9mm semiautomatic handgun on the floor inside the entrance. They also found a second victim, a 24-year-old man located behind the customer service desk who had been shot in the foot.
He described the shooter as a heavyset man wearing a plaid shirt.
About 11 minutes after the shooting, police said they received a call from Butcher, who said he was outside the police department. He said he had been at the Safeway, and officers could come outside and arrest him, according to the statement.
Police said he matched the description of the shooter and had an empty gun holster and empty magazine holders on him.
While detectives processed the scene at the grocery store, they “observed multiple firearm magazines and multiple spent and unspent 9mm rounds,” the statement said.
— Associated Press
SOUTH CAROLINA
Myrtle Beach trash bin makes it to Ireland
Instead of a message in a bottle, it was the decals on a barnacle-covered trash barrel that showed just how far the receptacle had traveled, from the southeastern U.S. coast to a beach in Ireland, more than 3,500 miles from home.
The city of Myrtle Beach, S.C., announced Monday that a waste barrel had somehow washed up in County Mayo, on the emerald isle’s northwestern coast.
According to the city, Keith McGreal of Ireland had written and shared pictures of the bright blue barrel with city stickers on it.
“I wanted to share some images of a Blue Trash barrel that has been washed up on our local beach on the West Coast of Ireland, Mulranny, County Mayo,” McGreal wrote, according to an exchange the city posted online.
City officials also wrote to McGreal, saying the barrel must have been carried away in the Gulf Stream during a major wind or storm event.
“We typically remove trash containers from the beach before a hurricane, but this one apparently had a mind of its own,” they said, adding that they had “already had a city employee volunteer to come fetch it.”
— Associated Press