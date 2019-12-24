Blackmon’s family described his death as “senseless” in a statement to KSHB-TV. Blackmon and his girlfriend went to meet a teenage boy outside the house to buy some shoes, the family said. They said Blackmon realized the shoes might be fakes, but when he tried to get his money back the boy shot and killed him.
“Jaylen was the most tender hearted, caring, fun loving and joyful people you could ever meet,” the statement said. “He was a friend to everyone and a best friend to all his siblings.”
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.