CHICAGO — Police say a 16-year-old girl was shot in the chest by a stray bullet during an argument over a parking space on Chicago’s South Side.

Police say the teen was listed in serious condition at a hospital following the shooting Sunday afternoon in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The teen was sitting in a car when she was shot.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the gunman was aiming at someone else, but missed.

No arrests have been reported.

