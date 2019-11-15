Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine expressed dismay at the ruling, saying that the attack could have ended in a homicide.
Security video from the Oct. 24, 2018, attack at Burke High School shows the then 16-year-old boy hiding and coming up from behind to stab the 15-year-old in the back. The Associated Press generally doesn’t name juveniles accused of crimes.
Prosecutors say the girl suffered nerve damage.
