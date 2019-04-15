GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — Police have arrested a high school junior in the killing of two people at a home in eastern Wisconsin.

Grand Chute police officers found the victims at the house in Grand Chute during a welfare check Sunday morning. The 17-year-old boy was arrested at the home.

The teen is being held in the Outagamie County Jail on possible charges of first-degree intentional homicide.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims, but police said in a news release that the Neenah High School student knew them. No information has been released about how they died.

Grand Chute police say investigations are ongoing but that they believe the killings were “an isolated incident, with no danger to the public.”

