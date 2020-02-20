Brown was found shot to death in the driveway of a home Tuesday night, Diane Richardson, a spokeswoman for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, told news outlets. He was the son of a Prince George’s County officer, a spokeswoman for that department confirmed. The officer’s name wasn’t released.

AD

The shooting appeared to be drug-related, the sheriff’s office statement said. Richardson said there’s no evidence the slaying was related to Brown’s father’s work in law enforcement.

A spokeswoman for Charles County Public Schools identified Brown in an email on Wednesday, saying he was enrolled in a criminal justice program and ran cross country for four years, WTOP-FM reported.