CHICAGO — Prosecutors are charging two teens as adults in the fatal shooting of two high school students whose bodies were found in a field on Chicago’s far South Side.

Cook County Judge John F. Lyke Jr. on Sunday ordered 16-year-old Kahlil Colone and 17-year-old Leslie Ward to be held without bond, calling the killings of the two Fenger High School students “evil.”

Colone and Ward are charged with first-degree murder in the August shooting deaths of 16-year-old Raysuan Turner and 17-year-old Darnelle “Bibby” Flowers.

Cook County prosecutors say the suspects had known their victims for years and that they lured them to a wooded area and shot each of them in the head. The bodies were found two days later.

