Students and parents burst into applause at the outdoor ceremony at a stadium in Quincy, located about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Boston.
“I was flattered and honored when they asked me to be the commencement speaker several months ago,” Hale told The Patriot Ledger. “It just seems like these kids haven’t had much reason to celebrate, so I wanted to help them do just that.”
Hale, also the owner of Quincy development company FoxRock Properties, is known for his generosity in supporting organizations focused on cancer research and treatment.
“You have persevered in the pandemic, and you haven’t had a chance to celebrate the last 14 months like you should,” he said in his address. “And you have seen society and the needs of society grow. We wanted to try to address both of those areas.”