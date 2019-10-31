Investigators said Harris walked into Ghazali’s store in Memphis and left with a beer without paying.

Ghazali ran after him with a handgun and fired several shots, then returned to the store and said, “I think I shot him.” Ghazali didn’t call police.

Harris’ body was found in a nearby house’s yard with a gunshot wound in his thigh. The shooting led to neighborhood protests.

Ghazali argued that he didn’t intend to kill Harris. An appeal is planned.

