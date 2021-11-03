An attorney for Smith, in a news release, criticized the court for setting a new execution date while litigation that Smith filed challenging the reliability of the fingerprint evidence in his case is still pending.
“The fingerprint examiner has been shown to have made multiple errors about print identification in this case, including failing to identify his own fingerprint,” said Amy D. Harwell, a federal public defender in the Nashville office.
Also on Wednesday, the court set an execution date of June 9, 2022, for Harold Nichols, who was convicted of rape and murder in the 1988 death of 21-year-old Karen Pulley in Hamilton County. Nichols had been scheduled to die in August of last year before Gov. Bill Lee issued a stay, which expired on Dec. 31.
Two other inmates have had executions postponed due to the pandemic — Byron Black and Pervis Payne. The court has not issued new execution dates in those two cases.