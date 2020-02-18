His attorneys have asked Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to commute his death sentence, arguing that Sutton dramatically reformed himself in prison. Supporters speaking out for him in his clemency petition include seven current or former prison workers and the relatives of some of his victims, including Estep’s daughter.

Lee has not yet said whether he will act on the clemency petition.

Sutton has chosen to die in the electric chair, an option in Tennessee for prisoners whose crimes were committed before 1999. If the execution moves forward as planned, Sutton will be the fifth person to die in the state’s electric chair in the past 16 months.