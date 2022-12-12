Tennessee judge puts death row inmate's lawsuit on hold

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee judge on Monday put on hold a case from a death row inmate alleging mistreatment by prison officials.
At a hearing Monday, attorneys for the state argued that the lawsuit is premature, because Hodges must first file a grievance with the prison system. Hodges’ attorneys argued that prison officials have already said his complaints are not covered by their grievance policy, so that state law doesn’t apply.
Chancellor Myles disagreed, saying Monday that the statute offers her little option but to stay the case. However, Myles said she would still hear arguments Friday about which of the court records should be kept from the public.
The Associated Press has asked to intervene to oppose the state’s request for a protective order that would seal broad categories of documents, including all video recordings of Hodges’ treatment while inside the prison. Another news organization, the Nashville Banner, is also seeking to intervene. The Banner wants the court to unseal the documents that have already been filed under seal, arguing that the case is of “extraordinary public concern.”
A Nashville jury in 1992 convicted Hodges of murdering telephone repairman Ronald Bassett two years earlier and sentenced him to death. He also was sentenced to 40 years in prison for robbing Bassett.