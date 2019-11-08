Shelby County prosecutors said Malone fired into a group of teenagers at Zodiac Park in Memphis during a fight on Nov. 1, 2016. Two groups of teens had met at the park to settle a prior argument.

Tello was shot in the back of her neck. She died at the park. Four others were wounded.

The 20-year-old Malone also was convicted of five counts of attempted second-degree murder, 12 counts of aggravated assault and other charges. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10.

