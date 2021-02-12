“He just really loved the dog,” said Burton, who was friends with Dorris and would take care of the dog when he traveled.
She says she doesn’t know if she could ever spend $5 million on Lulu.
“Well, I’d like to try,” she said with a smile.
Dorris owned land along Interstate 65 where a controversial statue of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest is located. The fate of the statue and the rest of the estate may be determined in probate court, the news outlet reported.
