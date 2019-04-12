NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man who has been called a hero for his intervention in a Waffle House shooting has been honored again.

The U.S. Justice Department says in a news release that James Shaw Jr. received the Special Courage Award at the National Crime Victims’ Service Awards in Washington on Friday.

Shaw was dining at a Waffle House in Nashville on April 22, 2018, when a gunman wearing only a jacket opened fire outside with an AR-15 rifle before storming the restaurant. Four people were killed. Shaw and three others were injured.

Shaw has been hailed as a hero for wrestling the rifle away and throwing it over a counter.

He was honored at a Nashville Predators game, spoke with President Donald Trump, and was praised by Vice President Mike Pence.

