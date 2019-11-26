The document is one of five known copies of the Gettysburg Address written in Lincoln’s hand. It wasn’t supposed to be lent out without a unanimous vote by the Historic Preservation Agency Board of Trustees.
The inspector general found Lowe mismanaged the museum and violated policies.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Lowe started Monday with the American Museum of Science and Energy. He didn’t return a phone telephone message Tuesday.
___
Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD