LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says law enforcement officers have fatally shot a Tennessee man who pointed a gun at them when they were called to investigate a possible shooting.

The TBI said in a news release that officers then went inside the home and found the man’s wife deceased.

No officers were injured.

The release said that Campbell County sheriff’s deputies, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper and a Drug Task Force agent responded to the home Wednesday afternoon and encountered 64-year-old Michael Heatherly. Police said the trooper, DTF agent and a deputy fired shots when Heatherly pointed his gun at them. Heatherly was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Inside the home, officers found Heatherly’s wife, Rose Heatherly, who was dead. The manner of death was not disclosed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.