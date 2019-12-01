Police said the teens were on a work detail when their staff supervisor left to respond to a fight elsewhere at the facility. The teens then got onto an elevator to the ground floor and went through several doors to reach an exit. More than a half hour elapsed before police were notified of the escape.

WKRN-TV reports Nashville Youth Services Division detectives confirmed the teens were spotted early Sunday at a gas station in Clarksville, which is about 47 miles (75.6 kilometers) northwest of Nashville.

Yorlets, the frontman for the rock band Carverton, was fatally shot Feb. 7 and police charged three girls and two boys with criminal homicide. Police said the youths were in a stolen pickup truck in an alley behind Yorlets’ home when they spotted him outside. They are accused of stealing his wallet, demanding the keys to his vehicle and shooting him when he refused.

