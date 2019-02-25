Lt. Heather Williams with the Chattanooga Police Department S.W.A.T. stands on Port Drive in Hixson, a neighborhood of Chattanooga, Tenn., Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. The vehicle suspected to be involved in the hit-and-run of Chattanooga Police Officer Nicholas Galinger that occurred Saturday night was found in the Port Drive neighborhood Sunday evening. (Erin O. Smith/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP) (Associated Press)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tennessee officials say an officer who graduated from the police academy last month has been killed by a hit-and-run driver while checking on a hazard in a roadway.

A statement from the Chattanooga Police Department says 38-year-old Nicholas Galinger was struck Saturday night while on a call with his field training officer. He was outside the patrol vehicle when a passing SUV hit him. Police say they are searching for the driver of a 2017 or 2018 Honda CRV.

Police say Galinger was taken to a hospital, but died from his injuries.

Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy says the community “lost not just an officer. We lost a son, a father, a friend, and a protector.”

Anyone with information on the driver or vehicle is urged to call police.

