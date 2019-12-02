Hall’s attorneys say he would be just the second blind person to be executed in the United States since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976.

Hall, formerly known as Leroy Hall Jr., has been on death row since he was convicted for the 1991 killing of his estranged girlfriend Traci Crozier.

He has decided to die by the electric chair, a choice allowed for death row inmates who were convicted before January 1999.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD