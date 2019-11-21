Prosecutors say the value of the unreported leave time was between $6,500 and $15,000.

Zoccola has resigned as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Western District of Tennessee in Memphis. She will be sentenced next year.

U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr. of the Middle District of Tennessee presided because of Zoccola’s affiliation with the Memphis office.

___

This story has been edited to clarify that the falsely reported work time happened in October 2018, not this year.

