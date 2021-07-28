The launch is scheduled for 1:53 p.m. CDT Friday.
The schools are sending flags, small pennants and other items representing the HBCUs, the release said.
“We are proud of our partnership with Boeing, which has led to internships and other opportunities that have propelled many of our students to successful careers,” Tennessee State President Glenda Glover said.
The other schools are Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Spelman College, part of the Atlanta University Center Consortium; Alabama A&M University; Florida A&M University; Howard University in Washington, D.C.; Morgan State University in Maryland; North Carolina A&T; Prairie View A&M University in Texas; Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana; South Carolina State University; and Tuskegee University in Alabama.