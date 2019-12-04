Patterson must now undergo a psychiatric evaluation to see if he is fit to stand trial on a first-degree murder charge, an Anderson County judge ruled Tuesday.
Roach’s fiance, Felicia Adkins, told the newspaper a feud between the men had been escalating for more than a year after the two began fighting over a strip of land between their homes. Adkins said Patterson claimed the land and told Roach to stay off his property.
Patterson admitted to firing his gun on Nov. 23, but says he aimed at the ground near Roach, according to an arrest warrant written by a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent.
Patterson has a hearing scheduled for March.
