ROCKY TOP, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman says her fiance was killed by their next-door neighbor during a longstanding dispute that began over who was allowed to mow the grass between their homes.

In a video posted to Facebook this month, 43-year-old Davey Roach Jr. said he was concerned about his neighbor who always carried a gun and had a security camera surveying his house, The Knoxville News Sentinel reported. Roach complained to Rocky Top police saying George Patterson, 67, had repeatedly threatened his family. Four days later, Patterson shot Roach to death following another argument in front of their homes, authorities said.