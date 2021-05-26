Wesley, a private college associated with the Methodist church, was founded in Dover in 1873. It has struggled for years with declining enrollment and financial problems but has been propped up by state lawmakers, who funneled millions of dollars in taxpayer money to the private institution before it agreed last year to be acquired by DSU, a public historically black school located a few miles away.
Delaware State University is scheduled to complete its acquisition of Wesley by June 30. Under the agreement, DSU is not providing any cash or other consideration for Wesley’s assets but is simply assuming Wesley’s liabilities.
The plaintiffs allege that Wesley is not receiving reasonably equivalent value for its assets, to the detriment of its obligations to its employees, and that the transfer amounts to a fraudulent conveyance.
“The contractual obligation of Wesley to its tenured faculty arose before the transfer will be completed,” according to the lawsuit, filed by 14 individuals on behalf of themselves and all tenured faculty.
“The transfer by Wesley of all its assets, both personal and real, without receiving any liquid assets in return demonstrates that such a transfer is fraudulent with regards to the debts it owes the plaintiffs,” the complaint adds.
The plaintiffs simultaneously allege that Wesley breached its contractual obligations regarding terms of their employment by not notifying them by March 15 of last year that their teaching positions would be discontinued at the end of the current academic year, or not giving required proof of the “financial exigency” necessitating such a move.
They also allege that their employment contracts for the current year were not issued until July 15 of last year, three months after the contractual deadline and one week after the acquisition agreement was announced.
The plaintiffs are asking a Chancery Court judge for a declaratory judgment on their claims and an injunction prohibiting the disposition or transfer of any of Wesley’s properties or assets to DSU. They are also seeking to void the transfer of any assets already made by Wesley to the extent necessary to satisfy the debts it owes the plaintiffs.
Wesley College did not immediately respond to an email and phone call to Clark’s office on Wednesday.